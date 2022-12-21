Overview

Dr. Peter Vizzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Vizzi works at Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.