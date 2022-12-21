Dr. Peter Vizzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vizzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Vizzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Vizzi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ochsner St. Martin Hospital and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Vizzi works at
Locations
-
1
Thomas J. Montgomery M.D.1301 Camellia Blvd Ste 102, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 235-8007
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vizzi?
Very helpful and concerned
About Dr. Peter Vizzi, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1548230048
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Healthcare
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Loyola
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vizzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vizzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vizzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vizzi works at
Dr. Vizzi has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vizzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Vizzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vizzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vizzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vizzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.