Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vitulli Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO is a Dermatologist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Vitulli Jr works at
Locations
-
1
A Center for Dermatology, Laser and Cosmetic Surgery4600 Military Trl Ste 107, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 427-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vitulli Jr?
Dr. Vitulli has been my dermatologist for several years… He has always been friendly, professional and informative......more importantly, he is knowledgeable and very thorough .... he is innovative and up to date on all the latest techniques..… His entire staff, from administration through medical assistants, is outstanding - pleasant, helpful and competent .... I have directed friends and family to his practice for various procedures with great results....I highly recommend Dr. Vitulli…
About Dr. Peter Vitulli Jr, DO
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1447218276
Education & Certifications
- Univerity of Tennessee Health Science Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vitulli Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vitulli Jr accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vitulli Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vitulli Jr works at
Dr. Vitulli Jr has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vitulli Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vitulli Jr speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vitulli Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vitulli Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vitulli Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vitulli Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.