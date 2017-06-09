See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Virzi, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Virzi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Virzi works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors
    55 E 34th St Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 3:15pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 3:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dizziness
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dizziness

Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Dizziness
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Excessive Sweating
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Iodine Deficiency
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Strep Throat
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2017
    He is a wonderful cardiologist who listens to your concerns and explains everything to you.
    New York, NY — Jun 09, 2017
    Dr. Virzi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Virzi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. Peter Virzi, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1891768107
    Education & Certifications

    • Beth Israel Medical Center Petrie Campus
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    • Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Virzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Virzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Virzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Virzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Virzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Virzi works at Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Virzi’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Virzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Virzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Virzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Virzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

