Dr. Peter Vila, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Vila, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Vila works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Otolaryngology675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-200, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Vila, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Spanish
- 1437413945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vila accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vila has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vila speaks Spanish.
