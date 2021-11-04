See All General Surgeons in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Peter Vevon, MD

General Surgery
4.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Vevon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Dr. Vevon works at General Surgery Associates in Huntsville, AL with other offices in Madison, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgery Associates
    4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 880-4510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    General Surgery Associates
    20 Hughes Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 461-8702
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Alabama Digestive Disorders Center PC
    460 Lanier Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 461-8702

Hospital Affiliations
  • Crestwood Medical Center
  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic

Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2021
    He is a wonderful surgeon. I would highly recommend him.
    Cathy — Nov 04, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Vevon, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992793558
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Vevon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vevon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vevon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vevon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vevon has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vevon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vevon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vevon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vevon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vevon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

