Dr. Peter Vevon, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Vevon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.
Dr. Vevon works at
Locations
General Surgery Associates4704 Whitesburg Dr SW Ste 200, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 880-4510Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
General Surgery Associates20 Hughes Rd Ste 201, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8702Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Alabama Digestive Disorders Center PC460 Lanier Rd Ste 203, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 461-8702
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a wonderful surgeon. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Peter Vevon, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992793558
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Vevon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vevon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vevon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vevon works at
Dr. Vevon has seen patients for Soft Tissue Tumor Removal, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vevon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vevon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vevon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vevon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vevon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.