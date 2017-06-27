Dr. Peter Ventre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ventre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Ventre, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Ventre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Ventre works at
Locations
Qpsbroward Research Group7261 Sheridan St Ste 210, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 561-6222
- 2 1400 E Oakland Park Blvd Ste 101, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 561-6222
Banyan Detox LLC201 SE Osceola St, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (844) 248-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ventre, has been Amazing. He and his staff have been more than helpful. Thanks Doctor
About Dr. Peter Ventre, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1659569952
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ventre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ventre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ventre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ventre works at
Dr. Ventre has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ventre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Ventre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ventre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ventre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ventre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.