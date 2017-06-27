Overview

Dr. Peter Ventre, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD IBEROAMERICANA / FACULTAD DE MEDICINA and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Ventre works at Neuroscience Consultants in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Oakland Park, FL and Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Nondependent Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.