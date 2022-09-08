Dr. Vasiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Vasiu, DO
Overview
Dr. Peter Vasiu, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Vasiu works at
Locations
Grand Rapids Orthopedics5070 Cascade Rd SE Ste 202, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 281-7000
Grand Rapids Orthopedics3152 Port Sheldon St, Hudsonville, MI 49426 Directions (616) 281-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vasiu performed surgery on my daughter's arm. She trusts him all the way. I too have learned to trust Dr. Vasiu after witnessing my daughter's surgery and how much it helped her. Right now, my daughter is in excrutiating pain in the same arm after hurting herself while lifting arm weights. When I called Dr. Vasiu's office in Grand Rapids, they did everything in their power to get her in to see Dr. Vasiu. We are hoping for the 14th as my daughter Heidie Higley is suffering, and has been, for over a week now.
About Dr. Peter Vasiu, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1881675429
Education & Certifications
- Universitatsklinik Fur Unfallchirurgie
- Michigan Capital Medical Center (GME)
- Michigan State University (COM)
- Albion College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Vasiu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vasiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasiu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasiu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.