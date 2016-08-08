Dr. Vandeerlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
Dr. Vandeerlin works at
Locations
South Jersey Fertility Center400 Lippincott Dr Ste 130, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Vandeerlin was the doctor at SJFC who performed my HSG. His bedside manner and compassion were pretty awesome. He was able to keep me at ease all the while he was doing the procedure, which really helped, because I went in there with such fear and anxiety. He didn't stall - he explained the procedure before and during it. He asked me to look at the monitors so he could explain what he was doing and what we could see. Afterwards, he spent a few minutes discussing the results.
About Dr. Peter Vandeerlin, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1629040365
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Washington University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vandeerlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vandeerlin speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vandeerlin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vandeerlin.
