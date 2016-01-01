See All Nephrologists in Danville, IN
Dr. Peter Umukoro, MD

Nephrology
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Peter Umukoro, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Danville, IN. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University School Of Medicine

Dr. Umukoro works at Hendricks Nephrology in Danville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendricks Nephrology Associates
    100 Hospital Ln Ste 145, Danville, IN 46122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Peter Umukoro, MD

  • Nephrology
  • English
  • Male
  • 1679924013
Education & Certifications

  • Indiana University School Of Medicine
  • MARSHFIELD CLINIC
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Peter Umukoro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Umukoro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Umukoro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Umukoro works at Hendricks Nephrology in Danville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Umukoro’s profile.

Dr. Umukoro has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Umukoro.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Umukoro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Umukoro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

