Dr. Peter Turk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer)125 Queens Rd Ste 520, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1231
Dr. Peter Turk is amazing. He came highly recommended and lived up to his ratings. He took time to sit down and thoroughly explain my diagnosis, the course of treatment, statistics, etc. I left his office with all questions answered and at ease knowing he would take good care of me. His personal phone calls to discuss lab results demonstrated his dedication and meant a lot . He has such a gentle, calming spirit and awesome bedside manner putting your mind at ease as he uses his God given talent as a surgeon. Many thanks to him and his awesome staff. I would highly recommend him for your surgical needs.
- 37 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Brown University/Roger Willliams Medical Center
- University Tn Med Center
- University Of Tennesse
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
