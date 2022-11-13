See All General Surgeons in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Peter Turk, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Turk, MD

General Surgery
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Turk, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Pineville.

Dr. Turk works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mastectomy, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer)
    125 Queens Rd Ste 520, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Turk?

    Nov 13, 2022
    Dr. Peter Turk is amazing. He came highly recommended and lived up to his ratings. He took time to sit down and thoroughly explain my diagnosis, the course of treatment, statistics, etc. I left his office with all questions answered and at ease knowing he would take good care of me. His personal phone calls to discuss lab results demonstrated his dedication and meant a lot . He has such a gentle, calming spirit and awesome bedside manner putting your mind at ease as he uses his God given talent as a surgeon. Many thanks to him and his awesome staff. I would highly recommend him for your surgical needs.
    T. Mack — Nov 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Turk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Turk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Turk to family and friends

    Dr. Turk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Turk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Turk, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Turk, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1487752762
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University/Roger Willliams Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Tn Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • University Of Tennesse
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
    • Atrium Health Pineville

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Turk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turk works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Breast Cancer) in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Turk’s profile.

    Dr. Turk has seen patients for Mastectomy, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Lumpectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Turk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Turk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.