Dr. Peter Tucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Tucker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Tucker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They completed their residency with Pennstate Geisinger Health Sys
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 815 Sir Thomas Ct Ste 200, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 724-0720
-
2
Upmc Urology of Central PA100 Corporate Center Dr, Camp Hill, PA 17011 Directions (717) 724-0720
-
3
Pinnaclehealth Familycare Millersburg1000 Evelyn Dr, Millersburg, PA 17061 Directions (717) 724-0720
-
4
Community Gen Osteopathic Hospital4300 Londonderry Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17109 Directions (717) 652-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tucker?
Dr. Tucker is the best.
About Dr. Peter Tucker, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1336149442
Education & Certifications
- Pennstate Geisinger Health Sys
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tucker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tucker has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tucker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tucker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.