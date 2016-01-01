Overview

Dr. Peter Tsai, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.



Dr. Tsai works at Cardiovascular Interventional & Surgical Services in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.