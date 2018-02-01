Overview

Dr. Peter Trottier, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Trottier works at Peter Trottier in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.