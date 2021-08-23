Dr. Peter Trinca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Trinca, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Trinca, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Urology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3381Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I first met Dr. Trinca when I had emergency surgery for a kidney stone. He was so kind and caring, dealt quickly and effectively with the agonizing pain until I had the actual surgery. His care and treatment was superb, including the follow-up surgery to have the stent removed 2 weeks later. I felt confident and secure in his care and heartily recommend him to anyone who might need treatment for kidney stones.
About Dr. Peter Trinca, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1801830369
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN SHREVEPORT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trinca has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trinca accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trinca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trinca has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinca on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinca.
