Dr. Peter Tothy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai Sch Med and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Crown Point, Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Michigan City, Franciscan Health Munster, Methodist Hospital Southlake, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter, Pinnacle Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Cancer Health Treatment Centers342 E 109th Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 310-2550
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Michigan City
- Franciscan Health Munster
- Methodist Hospital Southlake
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- Pinnacle Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Tothy was very professional as well as friendly and kind. He thoroughly addressed my concerns and was patient and reassuring. I would certainly return to see him if I needed his care and would recommend him to anyone who needs support with cancer concerns.
- Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Mount Sinai Sch Med
- Amherst College
- Internal Medicine and Oncology
Dr. Tothy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tothy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tothy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tothy has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tothy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Tothy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tothy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tothy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tothy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.