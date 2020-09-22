See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. Peter Torok, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Peter Torok, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Torok, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Torok works at Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic
    1411 S Creasy Ln Ste 120, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 447-4165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Injury
Arm Disorders
Arthritis
Ankle Injury
Arm Disorders
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arm Disorders Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Leg Injury Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Encore
    • Humana
    • MDwise
    • Medicaid
    • PHCS
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Torok?

    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr. Torok did two knee replacements for me. I have had an excellent healing process and my quality of life has improved 100%. He is an excellent surgeon and I would highly recommend him.
    — Sep 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Torok, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Torok, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Torok to family and friends

    Dr. Torok's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Torok

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Torok, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Torok, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952361875
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Torok, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Torok has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Torok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Torok works at Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Torok’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Torok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torok.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torok, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torok appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Torok, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.