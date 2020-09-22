Overview

Dr. Peter Torok, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Torok works at Lafayette Orthopaedic Clinic in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.