Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Tomasello Jr works at Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vital Anesthesia Services Pllc
    6940 108th St Ste PR3, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 690-3966

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Oct 02, 2021
    The first time I met with Dr. T he was a very nice man. He described my procedure very througly thoroughly and answered all my questions and concerns. I felt very assured going into surgery knowing that he would be able to help me with my shoulder. Surgery, was a complete success!;
    Deidre Dalrymple — Oct 02, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1174518120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Tomasello Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomasello Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tomasello Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tomasello Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tomasello Jr works at Cross Bay Orthopedic Surgery in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Tomasello Jr’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomasello Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomasello Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomasello Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomasello Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

