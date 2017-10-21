Dr. Peter Timoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Timoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Timoney, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Timoney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Corbin, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin, Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital.

Locations
-
1
Kentucky Eye Institute65 E City Dam Rd, Corbin, KY 40701 Directions (606) 528-9393
-
2
Uk Ophthalmology110 Conn Ter Ste 550, Lexington, KY 40508 Directions (859) 323-5867
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital
- University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
What an excellent physician! Thoroughly explained my condition in a very concerned and thoughtful manner. Excellent outcome and would recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Peter Timoney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1033375597
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DUBLIN / TRINITY COLLEGE / SCHOOL OF PHYSIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Timoney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timoney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Timoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Timoney has seen patients for Ectropion of Eyelid, Bell's Palsy and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Timoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Timoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Timoney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Timoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Timoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.