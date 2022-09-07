Overview

Dr. Peter Tierney, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Tierney works at Plainsboro Family Physicians in Plainsboro, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.