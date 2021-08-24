Dr. Peter Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Thompson, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Thompson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Jeffrey S. Miller, MD1364 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 712-2000
Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Directions (404) 686-1000
Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital of Atlanta5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 686-8143
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Thompson is a genius when it comes to breast reduction surgery. I went from a H/I to a C. I could feel my nipples the minute my surgery was over. My breasts and nipples are so symmetrical! Also, my scarring is very faint, even though I only got my surgery three weeks ago. 10/10 recommend.
About Dr. Peter Thompson, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thompson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
