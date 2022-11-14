Dr. Peter Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Thomas, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
-
1
Springfield6355 Walker Ln Ste 202, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 277-2663Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
OrthoVirginia Alexandria1920 Ballenger Ave Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 810-5209
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thomas?
My visits with Dr.Thomas has been great. I have a wrist problem that needed a specialist to help me with getting it back to normal and he was the Dr. for the job. The whole staff was very friendly and helpful with anything I needed. I would definitely recommend Dr. Thomas to anyone out there looking for a great hand surgeon or any type of hand injury you might have. Dr Thomas also works with a lot of football players from the NFL And other sports organizations. I’m very happy with my decision to choose Dr. Thomas as my physician to take care of my wrist problem and I know that anyone else out there would be just as happy as I am to have Dr. Thomas for your hand and wrist problems too.
About Dr. Peter Thomas, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1669653523
Education & Certifications
- Curtis National Hand Center, Union Memorial Hospital In Baltimore, MD
- Union Memorial Hospital In Baltimore, MD
- PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- Johns Hopkins University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thomas works at
Dr. Thomas has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
124 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.