Dr. Peter Theut, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Theut, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's, Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and University of Michigan Health - West.
Orthopedic Associates of Michigan1111 Leffingwell Ave NE Ste 100, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 459-7101
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Perfect in every category
- Sports Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- 2000
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- 1990
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
