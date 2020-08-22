See All Dermatologists in Hialeah, FL
Dermatology
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Teng, MD is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Teng works at Alba Medical Center in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Alba Medical Center
    4210 Palm Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 (305) 696-5088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    Aug 22, 2020
    Great MD, very fast and accurate diagnosis, go straight to your problems, no beating around the bush. Will recommend to anyone.
    Francisco Garcia — Aug 22, 2020
    About Dr. Peter Teng, MD

    Dermatology
    33 years of experience
    English
    1043357122
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Teng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Teng has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

