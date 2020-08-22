Dr. Teng has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Teng, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Teng, MD is a Dermatologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Alba Medical Center4210 Palm Ave, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 696-5088
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great MD, very fast and accurate diagnosis, go straight to your problems, no beating around the bush. Will recommend to anyone.
About Dr. Peter Teng, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1043357122
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Teng accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teng has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teng on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Teng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teng.
