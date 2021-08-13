Dr. Peter Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Orlando Health Heart Institute1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Longwood521 W State Road 434 Ste 308, Longwood, FL 32750 Directions (321) 841-6444
Orlando Health Agent for Ohpg Inc.10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 282, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 351-5384
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Awesome Dr. been with him since 2010. I would not be writing this if it wasn't for him. always listens to your concerns and cares about your health and keeps you on the right path.
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1053373290
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.