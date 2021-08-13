Overview

Dr. Peter Taylor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Taylor works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Longwood, FL and Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair, Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.