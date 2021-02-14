Overview

Dr. Peter Taub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Taub works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.