Dr. Peter Taub, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Taub, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Taub works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Locations

    Mount Sinai Hospital
    5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 241-4410
    Monday
    1:30pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Localized Fat Deposits

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Craniosynostosis, Autosomal Dominant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 14, 2021
    He performed my panniculectomy. Great bed side manner. So much so that he will be doing my breast reduction as well. Great, caring, thorough Doctor.
    — Feb 14, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Taub, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679540033
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Residency
    • University of California-Los Angeles
    Internship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Taub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taub works at May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Taub’s profile.

    Dr. Taub has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Gynecomastia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Taub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

