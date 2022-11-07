Dr. Tarbox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Consultants of San Antonio5441 Babcock Rd Ste 301, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 641-1394Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient with Dr. Tarbox for 5 years. He was a lifesaver! He, along with his PA staff, never have what I call "God Complex" where they never listen to what is wrong. My epilepsy is very fiddly and hard to treat sometimes. The doctors I had been with previously just kept throwing medications at it that I couldn't take due to side effects or allergic reactions. Dr. Tarbox and his team took the time to go over my medical records and listen to my history. They found a combination of meds an alternative therapies that work! His staff are always patient with me and are quick to get back. I appreciate all they do in this field.
About Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063472678
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- The University of Texas at San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarbox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarbox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarbox has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarbox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tarbox speaks Spanish.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarbox. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarbox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tarbox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tarbox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.