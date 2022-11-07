Overview

Dr. Peter Tarbox, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Tarbox works at Neurology Consultants of San A in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.