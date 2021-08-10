Overview

Dr. Peter Szymoniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with D. W. McMillan Memorial Hospital and Santa Rosa Medical Center.



Dr. Szymoniak works at Santa Rosa Medical Group - Orthopedics in Milton, FL with other offices in Brewton, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.