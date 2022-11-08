Dr. Peter Syre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Syre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Syre, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Syre, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with christchurch hospital|University Of Pennsylvania Program
Dr. Syre works at
Locations
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute500 E Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (720) 764-6507
Colorado Brain and Spine Institute3501 S Clarkson St, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 276-7750
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Peter Syre MD is a top neurosurgeon. As a staff neurosurgeon at Swedish Medical Center he saved my life. After slipping in an elevator and sustaining severe injuries He performed a very risky procedure in screwing my C1 vertebrae back together. He pulled it off perfectly! He was candid about the risks, and consulted with other trauma neurosurgeons before the procedure - he’s a rock star neurosurgeon. I’ve know world class neurosurgeons (Harvard) and Peter Syre MD is among them. Thanks to him I’m not in a wheelchair or much worse!
About Dr. Peter Syre, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1740444389
Education & Certifications
- christchurch hospital|University Of Pennsylvania Program
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syre has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syre accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syre works at
Dr. Syre has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Syre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Syre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Syre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.