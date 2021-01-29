Overview

Dr. Peter Symbas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Symbas works at Piedmont Physicians Group in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA and Brookhaven, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.