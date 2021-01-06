See All Otolaryngologists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Peter Svider, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Svider, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Svider, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Paramus, NJ. 

Dr. Svider works at Paramus Office in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Paramus Office
    1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 251-2325

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Oral Cancer Screening
Thyroid Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Svider?

    Jan 06, 2021
    The most patient, caring and thorough doctor I have ever seen. Dr Svider operated on me in Oct 2020 and was always available to talk before the procedure and his follow up was unreal. Texting me over the weekend and making sure I was on track. Truly a caring doctor that loves what he does.
    Desmond G — Jan 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Svider, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Svider, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Svider to family and friends

    Dr. Svider's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Svider

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Svider, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Svider, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821436304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Svider, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svider has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Svider. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svider.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Peter Svider, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.