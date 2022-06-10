Dr. Peter Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sultan, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Sultan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Sultan works at
Locations
-
1
Peter G. Sultan MD PC31 Main Rd Ste 3, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 727-6308
Hospital Affiliations
- Peconic Bay Medical Center
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sultan?
I just had my knee done on may 3 an I have to say it was the best decision I have ever made. Dr sultan is amazin at what he does. I couldn’t even walk my leg was gettin so so bad. The pain was horrific. An my knee was shot. It’s been a month an I feel fantastic I can walk again it’s like crazzy !!!! I’m so happy with my surgery an I owe it all to dr sultan he is a. Awsome doctor. An he knows what he is doing. He made sure I had everything I needed. Even after my surgery was a great experience an if I need the other leg done he will be the doctor to do it. ! Thank u doctor sultan. Fir all ur help an. Giveing me a chance to walk again with no pain. Thanku thsnk u Thanku
About Dr. Peter Sultan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346299500
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan works at
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sultan speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.