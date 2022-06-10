Overview

Dr. Peter Sultan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Riverhead, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Peconic Bay Medical Center and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Sultan works at PETER G SULTAN MD PC in Riverhead, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.