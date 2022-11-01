Overview

Dr. Peter Su, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.



Dr. Su works at The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.