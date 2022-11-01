Dr. Peter Su, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Su is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Su, MD
Dr. Peter Su, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas6930 S Cimarron Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 476-9700
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Su is so intelligent and gives such a great talk about what is happening. I have had nerve burning for my back pain and it has helped tremendously. Would reccomend Dr. Su to anyone looking to get relief!
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Dr. Su has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Su accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Su has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Su has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Su on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Su speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Su. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Su.
