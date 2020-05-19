See All Hand Surgeons in Cincinnati, OH
Dr. Peter Stern, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Stern, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Stern works at UC Health Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holmes Outpatient Pharmacy
    200 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8690
  2. 2
    Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Foundation
    538 Oak St Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263
  3. 3
    UC Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine
    222 PO Box, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 961-4263
  4. 4
    UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-8690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 19, 2020
    My left hand was injured in a turkey thigh skinning machine in 1989. Dr Stern was my surgeon and I kept all my fingers thanks to him. I really thought alot of him and am so thankful he was my doctor.
    Jon Eads — May 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Peter Stern, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 52 years of experience
    • English
    • 1801882311
    Education & Certifications

    • Harold Kleinert Hand Surgery Fellowship, Louisville, Ky
    • Harvard Combined Pgrm
    • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
    • Washington Center / School of Medicine
    • Williams College
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Stern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stern works at UC Health Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. View the full address on Dr. Stern’s profile.

    Dr. Stern has seen patients for De Quervain's Disease, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

