Dr. Peter Stern, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Stern, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Washington Center / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Stern works at
Locations
-
1
Holmes Outpatient Pharmacy200 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 475-8690
-
2
Mary S. Stern Hand Surgery Foundation538 Oak St Ste 200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 961-4263
-
3
UC Health Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine222 PO Box, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 961-4263
-
4
UC Health Orthopdcs/Sprts Medcn222 Piedmont Ave Ste 2200, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My left hand was injured in a turkey thigh skinning machine in 1989. Dr Stern was my surgeon and I kept all my fingers thanks to him. I really thought alot of him and am so thankful he was my doctor.
About Dr. Peter Stern, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1801882311
Education & Certifications
- Harold Kleinert Hand Surgery Fellowship, Louisville, Ky
- Harvard Combined Pgrm
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Washington Center / School of Medicine
- Williams College
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
