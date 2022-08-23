Overview

Dr. Peter Stein, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Stein works at Orthopedic Associates of Manhasset in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Greenvale, NY and Roslyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Trigger Finger Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.