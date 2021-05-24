Dr. Peter Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Stahl, MD
Dr. Peter Stahl, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-0114
Allen Hospital5141 Broadway # 33, New York, NY 10034 Directions (212) 305-0114
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
I had one video appointment with Dr. Stahl for low testosterone. I was very impressed with his expertise in this area. He was agreeable to the best treatment for this, self-injected testosterone. He didn't push pellets or Aveed, inferior treatments. He was friendly and efficient.
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Weill Cornell Medical College
