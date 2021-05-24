See All Urologists in New York, NY
Dr. Peter Stahl, MD

Urology
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Peter Stahl, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Stahl works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-0114
  2
    Allen Hospital
    5141 Broadway # 33, New York, NY 10034 (212) 305-0114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

    May 24, 2021
    I had one video appointment with Dr. Stahl for low testosterone. I was very impressed with his expertise in this area. He was agreeable to the best treatment for this, self-injected testosterone. He didn't push pellets or Aveed, inferior treatments. He was friendly and efficient.
    Bennett Cohen, MD — May 24, 2021
    About Dr. Peter Stahl, MD

    Urology
    19 years of experience
    English
    1225297880
    Education & Certifications

    NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
    Weill Cornell Medical College
    Urology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Stahl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stahl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stahl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stahl works at CUMC Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Stahl’s profile.

    Dr. Stahl has seen patients for Balanoposthitis, Peyronie's Disease and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

