See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD

Sports Medicine
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV AUTONOMA DE GUADALAJARA|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Sprockel works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    18400 Katy Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 522-8280
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Injury
Ankle Sprain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Concussion Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sprockel?

    May 20, 2020
    Dr. Sprockel is very professional, with a very good treatment and sense of humanity and, most importantly, since I am under his care my health has improved remarkably and he has intervened each one of my different illnesses with great success.
    Ivonne M — May 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sprockel to family and friends

    Dr. Sprockel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sprockel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD.

    About Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1891966446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sports Medicine-Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center - Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Houston Methodist Family Medicine Residency Program
    Residency
    Internship
    • Houston Methodist Hospital-Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV AUTONOMA DE GUADALAJARA|Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Sprockel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprockel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sprockel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sprockel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sprockel works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sprockel’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprockel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprockel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprockel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprockel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.