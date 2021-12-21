Overview

Dr. Peter Spooner, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Spooner works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.