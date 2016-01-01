Dr. Spiegler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peter Spiegler, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Spiegler, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in North Babylon, NY. They completed their fellowship with Winthrop - University Hospital
Dr. Spiegler works at
Locations
NYU Langone Medical Associates--North Babylon1476 Deer Park Ave Ste 2, North Babylon, NY 11703 Directions (516) 663-2834
NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates1300 Franklin Ave Ste UL4A, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-2834
NYU Langone Pulmonary Associates - Mineola222 Station Plz N Ste 400, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2834
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Peter Spiegler, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1215099221
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Critical Care Medicine
