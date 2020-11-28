Overview

Dr. Peter Spencer, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Joseph, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeland Hospital Watervliet, Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center, Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spencer works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Saint Joseph, MI with other offices in Coloma, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Parkinson's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.