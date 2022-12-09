Overview

Dr. Peter Soudijn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Palm Harbor, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Soudijn works at Baycare Medical Group in Palm Harbor, FL with other offices in Clearwater, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.