Overview

Dr. Peter Soo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.



Dr. Soo works at Georgetown Mental Health Specialists in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.