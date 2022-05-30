See All Psychiatrists in Georgetown, TX
Dr. Peter Soo, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Soo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.

Dr. Soo works at Georgetown Mental Health Specialists in Georgetown, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgetown Mental Health Specialists
    2423 Williams Dr Ste 108, Georgetown, TX 78628 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 800-5722

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2022
    My regular doctor was out having a baby. I was a little worried because I've had my psychiatrist for years and we work well together due to the repor over time that was built. I was BEYOND please after my virtual visit with Dr. SOO! I felt completely comfortable with him instantly as he smiled and began to ask questions (very caringly) and was making an effort to connect. Even knowing that my doctor would be returning next month and we were only seeing eachother once maybe twice he strongly showed compassion and desire to understand where I was coming from. Fast forward to today and I am excited to say that his lasting positive impression has led me to make him my primary care provider. Best, Lindsay Miller
    About Dr. Peter Soo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457430050
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Soo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soo works at Georgetown Mental Health Specialists in Georgetown, TX. View the full address on Dr. Soo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Soo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

