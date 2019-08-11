Dr. Peter Sonkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sonkin, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Sonkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Sonkin works at
Locations
Nashville-Main Office345 23rd Ave N # 345, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 983-6000
Clarksville141 Chesapeake Ln Ste 201, Clarksville, TN 37040 Directions (615) 320-1213
Murfreesboro1272 Garrison Dr # 309, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 983-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sonkin did surgery on my eye for a detached retina. He has taken very good care of me since that time and works closely with my regular Opthamologist!
About Dr. Peter Sonkin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- U Tex SW
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonkin has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.