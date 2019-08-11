Overview

Dr. Peter Sonkin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics



Dr. Sonkin works at Tennessee Retina in Nashville, TN with other offices in Clarksville, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.