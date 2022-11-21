Overview

Dr. Peter Sneed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.



Dr. Sneed works at Grand Traverse Ophthalmology Clinic in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Petoskey, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.