Dr. Peter Sneed, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Peter Sneed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.

Dr. Sneed works at Grand Traverse Ophthalmology Clinic in Traverse City, MI with other offices in Petoskey, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Grand Traverse Ophthalmology Clinic P C
    929 Business Park Dr, Traverse City, MI 49686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (906) 635-9802
    North Bay Ophthalmology PC
    2061 M 119, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 487-2020

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center

Stye
Chalazion
Eyelid Surgery

Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Nov 21, 2022
    Dr Sneed is a wonderful doctor and everyone of his staff that I interacted with was very kind and professional. Dr. Sneed preformed a blepharoplasty on my eyelids at Copper Ridge and it was a pain free operation and even an enjoyable experience. I wish I could remember the name of the anesthesiologist as he was great also. I would give ten stars for every encounter from beginning to end with Dr Sneed and his staff.
    Rozann — Nov 21, 2022
    Ophthalmology
    37 years of experience
    English
    • 1902890247
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
    Dr. Peter Sneed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sneed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sneed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sneed has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sneed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sneed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sneed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sneed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sneed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

