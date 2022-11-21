Dr. Peter Sneed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sneed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Sneed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Sneed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Dr. Sneed works at
Locations
Grand Traverse Ophthalmology Clinic P C929 Business Park Dr, Traverse City, MI 49686 Directions (906) 635-9802
North Bay Ophthalmology PC2061 M 119, Petoskey, MI 49770 Directions (231) 487-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sneed is a wonderful doctor and everyone of his staff that I interacted with was very kind and professional. Dr. Sneed preformed a blepharoplasty on my eyelids at Copper Ridge and it was a pain free operation and even an enjoyable experience. I wish I could remember the name of the anesthesiologist as he was great also. I would give ten stars for every encounter from beginning to end with Dr Sneed and his staff.
About Dr. Peter Sneed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA
Frequently Asked Questions
