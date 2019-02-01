See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. Peter Smith, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.

Dr. Smith works at Vein Treatment Institute of NJ in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Vein Treatment Institute of NJ
    29 E 29th St, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 858-4590

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bayonne Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Venous Sclerotherapy
Treatment frequency



Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 01, 2019
    Wonderful doctor and staff. My surgery went so smooth all thanks to him and assistance Mary. They kept me so clam my surgery was over before I know and so far no complications.
    Jennifer Srikissoon in Jersey City — Feb 01, 2019
    Specialties
    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861497224
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Massachusetts Gen Hosp
    Internship
    • St John's Mercy Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Washington Univ Sch of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Vein Treatment Institute of NJ in Bayonne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.