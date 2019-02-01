Dr. Peter Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Smith, MD
Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.
Vein Treatment Institute of NJ29 E 29th St, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 858-4590
- Bayonne Medical Center
Wonderful doctor and staff. My surgery went so smooth all thanks to him and assistance Mary. They kept me so clam my surgery was over before I know and so far no complications.
About Dr. Peter Smith, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1861497224
- Massachusetts Gen Hosp
- St John's Mercy Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Diagnostic Radiology
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Venous Sclerotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
