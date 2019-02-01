Overview

Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bayonne Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Vein Treatment Institute of NJ in Bayonne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Venous Sclerotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.