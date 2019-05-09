Overview

Dr. Peter Smith, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Lancaster Podiatry in Lancaster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.