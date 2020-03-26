Dr. Peter Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Peter Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Locations
Clearwater Eye and Laser Center610 Lakeview Rd, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-7578Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had an urgent eye problem. I was able to get an early appointment thanks to a friendly "staffer". Dr. Smith quickly solved my problem. He is an excellent listener and very personable. I highly recommend Dr. Smith.
About Dr. Peter Smith, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790867620
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Ophthalmology
