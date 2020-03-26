Overview

Dr. Peter Smith, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Harbor Oaks Eye Assoc. in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Macular Edema and Trichiasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.