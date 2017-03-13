See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Peter Smith, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Peter Smith, MD is a Pulmonologist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn Heights Medical Group, Brooklyn, NY in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors, Brooklyn Heights
    300 Cadman Plz W Fl 18 # Fl, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (929) 210-6000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 13, 2017
    Dr. Smith went above and beyond addressing my husband's concerns about his asthma. Besides a full medical check up, he took the time to bring my husband and I into our office to discuss ALL possible options. He was professional but charismatic and had a light sense of humor fitting to the situation. I would happily recommend him and return to his office.
    Katherine in Brooklyn, NY — Mar 13, 2017
    Dr. Peter Smith, MD
    About Dr. Peter Smith, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366404352
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Residency
    • Bronx Muni-Einstein
    Medical Education
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    Undergraduate School
    • CUNY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peter Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Mount Sinai Brooklyn Heights Medical Group, Brooklyn, NY in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Smith’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.