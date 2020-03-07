Overview

Dr. Peter Slocum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.



Dr. Slocum works at Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Milwaukee at Water Tower Medical Commons in Milwaukee, WI with other offices in Mequon, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostatitis and Chronic Prostatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.