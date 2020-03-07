Dr. Peter Slocum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slocum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Peter Slocum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Peter Slocum, MD is an Urology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee.
Dr. Slocum works at
Locations
-
1
Water Tower2350 N Lake Dr Ste 306, Milwaukee, WI 53211 Directions (414) 298-7106
-
2
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Ozaukee - Seton Professional Building13133 N Port Washington Rd Ste 204, Mequon, WI 53097 Directions (262) 243-2524
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Ozaukee
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chinese Community Health Plan (CCHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Slocum had a huge part in keeping me alive for thirty three years.
About Dr. Peter Slocum, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1891788113
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Lukes Mc
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
