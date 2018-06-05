Overview

Dr. Peter Skaff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Skaff works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Folsom, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

