Dr. Peter Skaff, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Peter Skaff, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Dr. Skaff works at
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic1561 Creekside Dr Ste 170, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 390, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Skaff is an excellent Neurologist and I highly recommend him to all. He is very personable and takes time to really listen to your concerns. When I had seizure concerns, diagnose me quickly and accurately. Prescribed medicine that I have take for five years without reoccurrence.
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1467531855
- University of Arizona
- University of Arizona
- Tucson Hospitals Medical Education Program
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Dr. Skaff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Skaff using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Skaff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Skaff has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Skaff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Skaff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skaff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skaff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skaff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.