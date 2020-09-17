Overview

Dr. Peter Siska, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Siska works at University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment and Clavicle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.